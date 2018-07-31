Protesters to call for arrest of officers in Blevins shootings

Activists and the family of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police are preparing to protest a prosecutor's decision not to criminally charge the officers.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined Monday to charge Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, who shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins after chasing him into a north Minneapolis alley last month.

Blevins' family argues Blevins wasn't a danger to the officers while running away. They plan to call for the officers' firing and arrest at a Tuesday afternoon protest in Minneapolis.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air. Freeman said the officers' actions were justified because Blevins was armed, disregarded police instructions and pointed a gun at them.

"When Mr. Blevins fled from the officers with a loaded handgun, refused to follow their commands for him to stop and show his hands and then took the gun out of his pocket and turned toward the officers, Mr. Blevins represented a danger to the lives of Officer Schmidt and Officer Kelly," Freeman said in a statement, noting that Minnesota law allows officers to use deadly force in such circumstances.

Police body cam video released Sunday by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shows Schmidt and Kelly in their squad, driving and looking for a man in a tank top who was reported to be shooting a handgun in the air.

This image from multiple police cam videos provided by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a chase between Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly and Thurman Blevins, in Minneapolis on June 23, 2018. Minneapolis Police Department via AP

They appear to spot a man matching the description. One officer says he sees a gun and both begin pursuing Blevins on foot, down the street and into a north Minneapolis alley.

"Stop or I'll shoot," one officer yells as he pursues Blevins, 31. Blevins at one point appears to respond, "Why?"

When an officer yells at Blevins that he sees Blevins has a gun, Blevins appears to reply, "I don't." He continues to run as Schmidt orders him to drop his gun.

An enhanced video released by the city appears to show a gun in Blevins' hand when officers open fire. After Blevins has been shot, the footage shows officers kick what appears to be a gun away from his body. About 40 seconds elapse between the time the officers report seeing a gun, and when the shots are fired.