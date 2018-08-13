Are black suspects treated differently by police?

Dustin Allen Bilderback shot and injured two police officers during his arrest in South St. Paul. He was then taken into custody without being injured. While Thurman Blevins, a black man, was fatally shot by two Minneapolis police officers after 911 callers say he was firing his gun.

So did the police do anything different in these two scenarios?

Host Marianne Combs looked at police de-escalation training. Joining her were two guests: Mike Quinn, former St. Paul police officer, now police trainer at International Ethics and Leadership Training Bureau, and Washington Post investigative reporter Kimbriell Kelly.

