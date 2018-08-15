Mayo disputes CNN story on 'medical kidnapping,' calling it inaccurate and irresponsible

Mayo Clinic on Wednesday slammed a CNN report alleging the health system "medically kidnapped" a teen patient who had suffered a potentially fatal ruptured brain aneurysm in 2016.

In a statement, Mayo called CNN's story "inaccurate, incomplete and irresponsible."

The allegations and uncharacteristic counter-response from the medical behemoth stem from a CNN story that aired and was published on its website Monday in a three-part series called "Escape from the Mayo Clinic."

The story described repeated disputes between the patient's family, especially her mother, and Mayo clinic staff. The mother claimed the family's concerns about care went unaddressed. At a certain point, Mayo barred the mother from the medical center's property.

Mayo said it banned the mother after "escalating disruptive and aggressive behavior that interfered with the care of her daughter and resulted in multiple staff members reporting fear for their safety."

As part of its reporting, CNN said it used public records and multiple sources to validate its story.

Mayo: Concerned for teen's care

Mayo says CNN disregarded and did not investigate key facts Mayo provided, including allegations that the mother abused the patient, which Mayo had reported to county officials.

In an interview Wednesday, Dr. Michael Harper, executive dean for practice at Mayo, said the hospital had grave concerns about the family's ability to care for the woman, who was an 18-year-old high school senior at the time.

"I am absolutely convinced that Mayo handled the situation in the best possible way for meeting the needs of the patient, keeping those needs at the forefront and protecting the staff," Harper said.

Mayo told MPR News it told CNN of its concerns about the mother during a three-hour off-camera meeting. Specifically, the hospital said they were worried that the mother:

• Was unwilling to learn how to care for her daughter once she was released from Mayo.

• Resisted the doctor's advice that the teen be taken off of opioids.

• Was physically aggressive with Mayo staff.

Mayo said all those factors played into its decision to block the mother from Mayo's campus and, given her banishment, to seek outside guardianship for the patient to make medical decisions on her behalf after a major surgery because they deemed her a vulnerable adult who could not make her own medical decisions.

In its statement, Harper acknowledged it declined an on-camera interview "because doing so would bring negative publicity to a vulnerable adult in a suspected abusive family environment."

Despite the allegations of abuse, MPR News has found no evidence that anyone has been charged criminally in the case.

MPR News is not naming the patient to protect her and the children in her family. MPR News is also not naming her parents because doing so could identify the children.

Child protection petition filed

However last month, a Martin County judge issued an order removing the Mayo patient's five younger half-siblings from her mother's care, according to the court filing citing a series of reports of neglect, physical and emotional abuse.

The court records also said the mother tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines in late July when a county official visited her home in Sherburne to investigate child abuse reports. At that time the children were removed from her care and placed in the care of their father, who is also the patient's stepfather.

The mother could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Their father told MPR News that he stands by the CNN story and he never saw the mother harm her oldest daughter, who was the Mayo patient.

He and the mother are now separated. He said the allegations outlined in the court order only started after their treatment by Mayo.

CNN: Public and medical records used

As part of its series, CNN outlined how it reported the family's involvement with Mayo. They said its reporters used multiple public reports and interviewed numerous people during its reporting.

"This story is based on law enforcement documents from three police agencies in Minnesota, medical records from [the patient's] hospitalization at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and her visit to an emergency room at Sanford USD Medical Center in South Dakota." the statement read.

Further, CNN said it interviewed "an attorney who advocated for [the patient] during her stay at Mayo, correspondence between Mayo and the family, and interviews with the patient, members of her family, a family friend, law enforcement officials and a former member of a Mayo Clinic board."

It remained unclear where the former Mayo patient at the center of the CNN story is now living.