The next star of 'Mulan' is a guy who grew up in St. Paul

A man who grew up in St. Paul has landed a role in Disney's latest remake.

Doua Moua, who previously appeared in Clint Eastwood's "Gran Torino," has been cast as a supporting player in the live-action version of the 1998 animated hit "Mulan."

Production is underway but the film won't hit theaters until March 27, 2020.

It will star Liu Yifei as Mulan, who disguises herself as a man in order to take her father's place in the army. Deadline reports that Moua will play Chien Po, one of Mulan's fellow soldiers and friends from the animated version.

Earlier this week, the studio unveiled its first look at Liu as the heroine.

The film is the latest in a slew of live-action remakes of Disney classics. "Cinderella" was released in 2015, followed by "The Jungle Book" in 2016 and last year's blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast." Three remakes are set for release next year: "Dumbo," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King."