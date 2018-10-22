Ask the candidates: 5th District candidates Omar and Zielinski debate

Omar by Tim Nelson, MPR News | Zielinski courtesy of the campaign

Democrat Ilhan Omar (left) and Republican Jennifer Zielinski are competing to represent Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

State Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, and Republican activist Jennifer Zielinski are vying for Minnesota's 5th District seat in Congress.

It's an open seat after Keith Ellison decided to run for state attorney general. The district includes Minneapolis and its suburbs to the west and north.

Omar and Zielinski will join MPR News host Tom Crann in the studio for a debate Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m. Tune in then or stream it live here.

Have a question you'd like us to ask the candidates? Submit yours here.