Sheriff seeks 2 'vehicles of interest' in Jayme Closs disappearance

Besides looking for the vehicles, authorities say they'll use 2,000 volunteers for an evidence search Tuesday.

Updated 4:45 p.m. | Posted 11:42 a.m.

Investigators searching for 13-year-Jayme Closs released photos Monday of two vehicles they say were near her family's home last week around the time her parents were shot to death and she disappeared.

"We believe Jayme was in the home at the time of the homicides" and "we believe she is still in danger," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters as he released pictures of the vehicles he said were picked up on local residence and business surveillance video.

Authorities are looking for a red/orange Dodge Challenger, with model year between 2008 and 2014. The second vehicle is believed to be a 2006 to 2010 black Ford Edge or a 2004 to 2010 black Acura MDX.

Investigators don't have a license plate number or state on the "vehicles of interest," but urged people to call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879 with any information.

Investigators still don't know a motive for the killings of Jayme's parents and her disappearance. "We do not exactly know what took place in that residence yet," Fitzgerald said late Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff's office called for 2,000 volunteers to help in a search on Tuesday around the Barron area — a much larger search than the one that took place last week. A military helicopter was in the air Monday to map out search areas.

The search is designed to look for anything of "evidentiary value that may be related to the incident," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald spoke on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, during a news conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home near Barron, Wis. Evan Frost | MPR News

Fitzgerald said the expanded search was based on information reviewed by investigators, but he wouldn't elaborate and wouldn't say what was being sought.

He also called on hunters to check their cabins. "You know never know what will bring Jayme home."

The FBI and Wisconsin state investigators are working with the sheriff's office to find the girl and uncover what happened. Authorities said they've received some 1,300 tips and closed out 1,110 of them.

The sheriff's office on Friday released dispatch logs that indicate responding deputies found that multiple gunshots were fired in the home, and the door was kicked in.

The logs also indicate the initial 911 call that summoned deputies to the home early Monday came from a cellphone belonging to Denise Closs, Jayme's mother.

Fitzgerald declined comment on Monday when asked if Jayme had a cell phone on her that could be tracked.

The sheriff's office said volunteers should report Tuesday to the staging area at 1883 Highway 25 in Barron no later than 9 a.m. All volunteers must be age 18 or older and registered at the staging area to participate in the search.

Once there are 2,000 able-bodied volunteers, others will be turned away, the agency said, adding that the search should be completed by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Fitzgerald said some 200 law enforcement officers will lead the searchers.

Jayme is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's tip line at 1-855-744-3879.