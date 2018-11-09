Relax by seizing the clay People & Places Nancy Yang · Minneapolis · Nov 9, 2018 Happy Friday! If you were stressed out about the elections earlier this week or the snow Friday morning, we've got the perfect antidote on the final Zencast of the week. Watch as an artist works her magic at the Northern Clay Center in Minneapolis. • Previous Zencasts: This livestream takes the cake | Hang out with a baby giraffe | A live sketch | Take a virtual hike | Sit by a rippling river Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.