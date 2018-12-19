Appetites: Last minute gift ideas for food lovers

If you still have a lot of shopping to do — with Christmas less than a week away — you're in luck! Minneapolis chef Beth Dooley joined us to share some gift ideas for those who enjoy good food.

Hear the conversation on gift ideas with the audio player above.

Here's some suggestions on local markets open before Dec. 25:

North Local Market at City Center

Great for gifts, hats, socks, and cards. Plus artisan chocolates, baked goods and more. Open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holidazzle at Loring Park

The Holidazzle market will be open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find assorted goods from Winona knitting mills, herbal tonics and beautiful cookies. Just a little bit of everything, Dooley said.

St. Paul Farmers Market

Love Tree Farm Cheeses, Bar 5 smoked poultry, handmade soaps, honey, maple syrup and chocolates are available at the market. The market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Linden Hills Holiday Market

Everything from single source honey to funky yoga togs. You can also find cards, candles, jewelry, craft pens, bitters, chocolate, shawls, sweaters, maple syrup and maple candy. The market is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on West 44th Street.

Last Call: A Holiday Market

Sip Fulton Beer and nosh on Lowry Hill Meats. This is the home of Bakers Field Flour and Bread, Red Table Meats. You can find honey, and handcrafted goodies! Open Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Food Building on Marshall Street.

Hygge Holiday Market at Lawless Distilling

Find great craft gin, with notable botanicals, and try their white rum distilled from panel and molasses. They also have a bitter orange liquor. Open Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawless Distilling on 28th Avenue South.

Elderberry-honey Elixir

If you're a fan of giving a hand-made gift, consider this recipe.

Makes 1 cup

1/2 cup elderberry syrup 1/2 cup honey 2 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

Put all ingredients into a saucepan and set over low heat. Warm to melt the honey. Decant into pretty & clean jars. Store in the refrigerator.