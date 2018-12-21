Paul Schnell to take over Minnesota Department of Corrections

Gov.-elect Tim Walz named three more people to his Cabinet on Thursday. One of them is Paul Schnell, who will lead the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Schnell has spent his career at various police departments around the Twin Cities; he's currently the police chief of Inver Grove Heights.

He will take the helm at the Corrections Department at a time when it is still reeling from the deaths of two corrections officers and numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Schnell.

