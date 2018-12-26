Keep dreaming: It wasn't a white Christmas, but the snow is coming Weather Angela Davis , Manda Lillie · Dec 26, 2018 Listen Story audio 8min 28sec Kenny Blumenfeld, a climatologist at the Department of Natural Resources, joined Angela Davis to talk about the warm winter and the potential snow storm. To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above. • Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.