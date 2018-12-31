Murder charge for man in Hibbing Christmas Day shooting

Authorities have filed second-degree murder and assault charges against a 29-year-old man who was on the run after a Christmas Day shooting in Hibbing, Minn.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday in St. Louis County District Court, Jerome Spann allegedly shot Jeryel Mcbeth in the chest, right shoulder and right forearm as he approached Mcbeth and several other people outside a Hibbing home.

Mcbeth was taken to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors allege Spann continued shooting four to five rounds, injuring another man in the group.

Spann fled the scene immediately after, according to the complaint. He was arrested in St. Paul and made his first appearance Monday.