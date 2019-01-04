How is the government shutdown affecting Minnesota?

There's no end in sight for the partial government shutdown which began Dec. 22 after President Trump demanded $5 billion in funding for a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border and Democrats refused to fund it.

MPR News host Angela Davis took a look at how the shutdown is affecting Minnesotans — and what happens if it goes on for several more weeks.

Guests:

Tim Nelson — Reporter, MPR News

Myron Frans — Commissioner, Minnesota Management and Budget

