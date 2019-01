Photos: The Walz Administration takes oath of office

Tim Walz took the oath of office Monday to become Minnesota's 41st governor. He was sworn in alongside his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, as well as Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha and Attorney General Keith Ellison, all Democrats.

At his inauguration at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Walz stressed the importance of education and health care, highlighting the two issues that were staples of his campaign for the office.