'We're running on Jayme's time': Investigators working through weekend in NW Wisconsin

Two Dead-Child Missing
The sign outside city hall in Barron, Wis., on Friday welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed. Closs was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron, authorities said Thursday. 