Where to find free food, discounts if you've been furloughed

The Herbivorous Butcher in Minneapolis is offering a 20 percent discount on their vegan meats and cheeses to federal employees impacted by the shutdown.

As the partial federal government shutdown continues to drag on with no end in sight, plenty of local businesses are stepping up to ease the pain for federal employees who aren't getting paid or have been furloughed.

Here's a list of places offering free food, admission or discounts through Minnesota.

Food

Afro Deli

Afro Deli, with locations in at the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul, is providing free lunches to federal government employees working without pay or laid off during the shutdown.

Adults with a federal government ID can get one free entree between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day until the shutdown ends.

Funky Grits

The Minneapolis eatery, which describes itself as marrying "soul-inspired comfort food of the American South (and surrounding influences) with forward thinking, chef driven contemporary cuisine," is giving affected government workers 50 percent off their entire order.

Impacted workers should show staff a badge or ID card.

Herbivorous Butcher

The Minneapolis-based vegan butcher shop is offering a 20 percent discount on their vegan meats and cheeses.

Government employees must show their ID.

Punch Bowl Social

A 25 percent discount is available on all food, beverages and games for impacted employees.

Federal employees must present a government ID card to their server prior to ordering at this St. Louis Park spot.

Admission and tickets

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

The Woodbury theater is offering free movies Mondays through Thursdays throughout the month of January.

Impacted employees can see one free film per day. The free ticket is available only to the federal employee — who must show a federal ID at the box office — and is valid for new or current releases. The offer cannot be used for advance screenings or movie parties.

Minnesota Children's Museum

The Minnesota Children's Museum in downtown St. Paul is offering free admission to furloughed employees and their families. Government workers will need to show their government IDs at the box office when they arrive.

Minnesota Orchestra

Workers impacted by the partial government shutdown can get two free tickets to attend a classical concert of their choice through June. Evan Frost | MPR News

Furloughed employees can get two free tickets to attend a classical concert of their choice through June.

Tickets must be reserved before Feb. 28 using the promo code FEDERAL (call 612-371-5656 or reserve online). A government-issued ID is required when picking up tickets at the box office.

Science Museum of Minnesota

This downtown St. Paul museum is offering furloughed federal employees and three guests free admission, for both the exhibit galleries and the Omnitheater.

Visitors must show a valid government ID at the box office in order to get the free admission.

Sky Zone

Furloughed employees and up to three immediate family members can get one free hour of jump time per day at local participating Sky Zones.

Here's more of the fine print: Available Tuesdays through Thursdays only until Jan. 31. A valid government ID is required. And remember to bring socks, which are required on the trampolines!

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

This Friday only, furloughed federal employees and their immediate family members can visit the St. Paul museum for free between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.