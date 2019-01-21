6 hurt after police chase, crash in northeast Minneapolis

Six people were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle that had earlier fled from police crashed in northeast Minneapolis.

Police Department spokesperson John Elder says officers saw the car being driven erratically shortly after noon.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Elder says officers lost sight of the car and stopped their pursuit.

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in a crash at University and 17th avenues northeast.

Three people in the suspect's vehicle and three people in two other vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Elder says the crash is under investigation. He says the driver is suspected of possessing methamphetamine.