IMAX at Minnesota Zoo to close this weekend

The IMAX Theatre at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is closing this weekend.

The Minnesota Zoo notified its members of the Sunday closure via email. The letter says the IMAX corporation made the decision to close the theater without input from zoo leadership.

The 500-seat theater opened in 1997. It's known for having the largest screen in Minnesota and immersive digital sound, and shows both nature documentaries and Hollywood blockbusters.

The zoo says members who have IMAX gift cards or tickets are encouraged to use them by Saturday.

It says zoo leadership will decide how to use the IMAX space in the future.