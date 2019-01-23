Jennie-O to donate $25,000 in reward money to Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs (right) with her aunt, Jennifer Smith Jennifer Smith via AP

Hormel Foods and Jennie-O say they'll donate the $25,000 it had offered in reward money for information leading to Jayme Closs directly to the 13-year-old girl.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in Barron, Wis., on Oct. 15 and both of her parents were killed. She escaped 88 days later. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is charged with kidnapping and homicide.

Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs, worked at Jennie-O, a major employer in Barron, for 27 years.

The FBI and Jennie-O contributed a total of $50,000 for information on Jayme's whereabouts. Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, announced Thursday that they're working with law enforcement to get its share of the reward to Jayme.

It's unclear what's happening with FBI's portion of the reward money.

Jennie-O President Steve Lykken says in a statement that he hopes a trust fund can be set up for Jayme's current and future needs.