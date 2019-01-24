Ask a 'sotan: How did George Hormel, grandfather of Spam, get to Minnesota?

The Hormel Historic Home in Austin, Minn.
The Hormel Historic Home in Austin, Minn. was built in 1871 and preserves the home of George and Lillian Hormel. Originally from Buffalo, New York, George relocated to Austin after working in various meatpacking and hides businesses from Toledo, Chicago, and Des Moines before starting his own business in Austin. 