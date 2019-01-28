The shutdown is over. Can Congress prevent another one?

Hundreds of thousands of federal government employees are headed back to work Monday. For more than a month, approximately 800,000 federal employees were told to either stay home or to come into work without pay due to a political standoff over border funding. But, another partial government shutdown could be on the horizon if the president and Congress can't agree on a funding deal by Feb. 15.

Guest host Tiffany Hanssen spoke with two guests about how those negotiations are looking and how likely it is that both sides will agree before the deadline.

Guests:

Aaron Blake, senior political reporter at the Washington Post

Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science at Emory University

