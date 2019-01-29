School's closed: How do you juggle work and family?

Reed and Brennan Schumann play Kings in the Corners as they enjoy a day off from school on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, following a snow storm in St. Paul.

Many schools across the state closed Monday after several inches of snow fell on Minnesota. Several more schools announced they'd also be closing Tuesday and Wednesday in the face of a dangerously cold forecast.

The debate over those closures is heated, but the preemptive closings give parents a little more time to plan the day for their kids. What does that look like in your household? How do you fill these unexpected days off? Do you plan activities? Are you trying to telecommute or balance other things as well? Let us know here or join the conversation on our Raising Kids in Minnesota Facebook Group and we will add your strategy to this story!

Here's what some Minnesota parents had to say:

Getting crafty

"Trying to not indulge in too much screen time. We are planning to cook, make origami, clean rooms, do jigsaw puzzles and play board games, as well as read and practice math. Being a bit bored is fine too!" — Eva Lee

Take learning into your own hands

"I would be totally fine with schools sending assignments home for this snow days — reading or math or something that can be done online for the older kids who have computers/iPads and can access school work." — Jenni Wasserman Friedman.

Inver Grove Heights has officially called off school for Wednesday. It will be an E-Learning day. #mnwx This is the first time @isd199 has done this. E-Learning requirements will be posted on https://t.co/x0F0ljKHMT after 4:00pm today. Teachers will be available by email too. — Mark J. Westpfahl (@MarkJWestpfahl) January 29, 2019

Fun (brief) outdoor playtime

"My three youngest are all busy playing boot hockey out on the patio right now [Monday] and moving snow around trying to make enough of a mound to get their sleds to work. I'm lucky I can work from home but — especially after three no school days last week — I would have preferred to be able to make it into the office." — Aaron Mratin

When you can't take work off

On the topic of drop-in daycare where you work:

"This sounds like a great benefit on paper, but in practicality, most kids don't do well being dropped off at an unfamiliar place with teachers they don't know (especially daycare aged kids). This is a great benefit if the employer considers back up daycare an option, not a mandate. For me, flexibility to work from home and culture that covers for one another is a much better benefit." — Jenny Makarov

"What would really help me is a service that sends a caretaker to your house for a fee if your kid is sick and can't go to child care or school but you have something, too. I know there are businesses that provide this and others that provide it to their employees. I get that in an ideal world all of us could drop everything for our kids last minute, but my partner travels out of the country for work often and I work full time so that's not always realistic. Drop-in daycare would be nice, and my kids would do fine in that situation, but there are rarely times that I would need that because their usual child care is consistently open." — Annie Andresi

"My employer has this (both center-based and in-home) and it's a wonderful benefit that comes in handy even when a stay at home parent is sick or has an appointment." — Kenna Poppler

Value the time together

"I treasure 'snow days!' I loved them as a kid and even more now as a mom. Work, appointments and whatnot can wait. Enjoying extra unexpected time with my kids is a blessing." — Theresa Morey

Share your strategy