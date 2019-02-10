Klobuchar timeline: A life of law and politics led to presidential aspirations

Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to the crowd at the DFL election night party in St. Paul on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Long before Amy Klobuchar stepped onto the national stage, she was a kid from Plymouth, Minn.

After graduating from college and law school, she worked at two Minneapolis law firms before considering politics. And she almost never got here at all, barely defeating her opponent in her first run for office.

Now, of course, Klobuchar is Minnesota's third-term United States senator, and on Sunday, she became one of more than a dozen Democrats interested in taking on President Trump in 2020.

As she takes her case to the voters, Klobuchar, 58, will highlight her Midwestern upbringing as part of her recipe for success: She can appeal to voters in America's heartland, where Trump found success in 2016.

Here's a look at Klobuchar's life, from growing up in suburban Minnesota to her presidential campaign launch in Minneapolis.