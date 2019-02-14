Legislative auditor: Agency leaders fell short launching MNLARS

The Minnesota Licensing and Registration System was rolled out in July 2017, replacing a 30-year-old system. There were immediate problems, including delays in the processing of license and title transactions.

Updated 10 a.m. | Posted 9:21 a.m.

Leaders in the state's public safety and information technology departments didn't provide enough oversight for MNLARS, the state's troubled vehicle registration and licensing system, leading to its early failure, the Minnesota legislative auditor said Thursday.

"Problems started early, when agency officials initially selected a private vendor to build the system," according to the long-awaited auditor's report .

Despite a detailed contract with the vendor, Hewlett-Packard, the work was "unsatisfactory," and by the time the agencies killed the contract in 2014, "they had little to show for several years of work," according to the auditor.

Ultimately, after more than $100 million spent and nine years leading to the 2017 release, "many factors, rather than a single person or a single decision," crippled the system's release and "agency leadership did not take sufficient steps to ensure that this large and risky project would succeed," the report said.

MNLARS is now in its third governor's administration. Minnesota IT Services and the Department of Public Safety, have made many improvements since the botched release and continue to seek additional funding for ongoing repairs.

Last year, an outside investigator hired by Minnesota IT Services blamed a former project manager for failing to address known defects.

The legislative auditor report names two MNLARS managers, Paul Meekin and Susan Rohde, as sharing blame for system flaws, as well as others who it said failed to keep the project on task or didn't do enough to spot flaws early.

None of them are still employed by the state due to retirements, resignations or, in the case of one, a change in administrations.

Rohde, in a letter included in the report, said she came on in April 2015, after the state had cut ties with Hewlett-Packard and state lawmakers were ratcheting up the pressure over the lack of progress with MNLARS.

"The direction I was given was to do the best I could with a bad situation and deliver MNLARS, which I and many other dedicated individuals achieved," she wrote, adding she was "greatly disturbed by the anonymous and unsubstantiated opinions used to impugn my character."