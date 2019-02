60 years since Ray Charles recorded 'What'd I Say'

It's been 60 years since Ray Charles recorded "What'd I Say," which would go on to hit No. 1 on the R&B charts.

According to his autobiography, Charles created the song during a "meal dance" — a show in which the band was expected to play for four hours with a half-hour break. During this particular performance, the band ran out of material, but still had 12 minutes left to fill. Charles says he told his backup singers, "Listen, I'm going to fool around and y'all just follow me."