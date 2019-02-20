Expect another messy commute as winter storm arrives

Brace yourself for another rough commute if you're headed anywhere today. The National Weather Service says most parts of the state will see at least 6 inches of snowfall Wednesday.

Hat? Check.

Gloves? Check.

Shovel? Check.

Gas for the snowblower? Check.

Good.

Minnesota braced for another heavy snowfall Wednesday as the first of this week's expected storms moved in.

The National Weather Service said that most locations will see at least 6 inches of snow Wednesday, while parts of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, Mankato and Redwood Falls, could see as much as 10 inches.

The heaviest snowfall was expected to fall during the morning commute — snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour at times. It's expected to taper off by afternoon.

The timing of the snowfall led many schools to cancel classes for the day, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Anoka-Hennepin.

All schools and district offices will be closed Weds., Feb. 20, due to @NWSTwinCities high level of confidence in the forecast and the predicted snowfall rate of an inch per hour during the morning commute. This predicted heavy snowfall makes travel hazardous for buses and cars. pic.twitter.com/TCTyqavwpI — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) February 20, 2019

Other schools opted to delay the start of classes by about two hours.

Looking ahead, two more storms are brewing that could drop fresh coatings of snow on parts of the state Friday and this weekend. The first will hit Friday with several inches possible across central and western Minnesota, the weather service said.

The path of Saturday night's storm is still a little uncertain right now but most models have southern and eastern Minnesota getting at least a few more inches of snow.

The latest storms could push the Twin Cities into record territory.