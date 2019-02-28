Clearing up your questions on Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, called his old boss a 'racist', 'conman' and 'a cheat' while testifying before the House Oversight Committee yesterday.

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to several federal criminal charges last year — including lying to Congress — leveled several accusations against the president throughout the hearing. How much weight do those claims carry? Will they be investigated? Is there any overlap between Cohen's testimony and the ongoing Russia investigation?

Guest host Euan Kerr was joined by two experts to clear up any questions you had about the Cohen hearings and how much weight they really carry.

Guests:

Jeffrey Engel— Director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas

Philip Bump— National correspondent for the Washington Post

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.