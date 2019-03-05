Coming up: Underrepresented entrepreneurs in Minnesota

It's tough out there for a business owner. It's even tougher for business owners from underrepresented communities.

Recent numbers show that in Minnesota, nearly 10 percent of the state's small businesses are minority-owned.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, we'll sit down with Dr. Bruce Corrie, who studies the economic impacts of minorities and immigrants in the Twin Cities, and a local business owner who can share advice for future entrepreneurs.

We also want to hear from you during this conversation:

Do you need advice or have a success story to share?

Call 651-227-6000 or tweet @AngelaDavisMPR.

Guests:

Dr. Bruce Corrie, director of St. Paul's Department of Planning and Economic Development

Aneela Kumar, co-founder of HabitAware, a Minneapolis-based tech startup that develops a smart awareness tracker called Keen.

This program will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6. If you miss the live broadcast, go to the podcast.