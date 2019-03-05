More people in their 30s and 40s are having strokes -- Here's how to recognize and prevent them

Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., in August 2018.

The death of actor Luke Perry at the age of 52 has brought stroke into the spotlight again. Perry suffered a massive stroke last week and died Monday.

Dr. Tapan Thacker, a neurologist at Hennepin Healthcare, said strokes are becoming more common in younger populations. The rate of people ages 45 to 65 who experienced strokes increased 15 percent between 2000 and 2010, he said. The rate of people ages 35 to 45 who had strokes increased 40 percent during the same period.

Thacker told MPR News host Tom Crann the increase is likely because more people are developing risk factors such as diabetes. Hear the full conversation, including how to recognize and prevent strokes, by using the audio player above.