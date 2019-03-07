Art Hounds: 'States of Matter' exhibit explores geography and resilience

Former Fringe Festival artistic director Leah Cooper is excited to see the festival branching out in new ways. This weekend, the Fringe Festival presents "Women's March," a curated lineup of women-generated, woman-centric work. Cooper says it's a great way of spreading the spirit of the summer festival throughout the year. Performances run from Thursday through Sunday at the Minnsky Theatre in northeast Minneapolis.

Theater artist Scotty Reynolds is a big admirer of zAmya Theater, a company dedicated to tackling homelessness by creating shows with people who have experienced it. ZAmya's latest production is "Stories from the Book of Harbor Light," a collaboration with residents of the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center. Reynolds says the shows always do a great job of humanizing a critical issue. Performances run from Friday through 15.

Photographer and filmmaker Farzan Navab recommends checking out "States of Matter" at Film North in St. Paul. The exhibition features the work of Liza Nebenzahl and Keith Taylor. Navab says Taylor's photographs use a dark palette to explore the shadowy reaches of real and imagined landscapes. Meanwhile, Nebenzahl's prints explore fragility, resilience and the passage of time. Navab says there's a great dialog between the work of the two artists. The exhibition opens Saturday and runs through May 23 with an opening reception on March 16.