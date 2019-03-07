'She's speaking truth to power:' Local Jewish group rep reacts to Rep. Omar's comments

The U.S. House is expected to vote Thursday on a new resolution condemning hate. The resolution began as a denunciation of anti-Semitism, in the wake of comments last week by Minnesota DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar.

On Tuesday's Morning Edition we heard from Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, about why many Jews feel that Rep. Omar's recent comments were anti-Semitic. But others in the Jewish community disagree with that sentiment, including Amber Harris, who represents the Twin Cities chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Harris about the situation.

Editor's note: The guest in this conversation refers to AIPAC as "an Israeli lobby." AIPAC identifies itself on its website as "America's pro-Israel lobby."