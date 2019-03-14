Art Hounds: Looking for middle ground in 'The Gun Show'

Combustible Company presents "The Gun Show," a probing look at an emotionally charged debate that has stalled amidst polarized stances on gun safety and control.

Composer Craig Harris recommends Combustible Company's latest production, "The Gun Show." This one-person show offers a balanced look at what has become a polarized issue — gun control. Playwright EM Lewis examines her own complicated relationship with firearms as well as how the debate has evolved differently in rural and urban areas, all with an eye toward moving the conversation forward. Performances run Friday through March 24 at the Off-Leash Art Box in south Minneapolis.

Theater artist Andi Cheney suggests you sidle up to the theatrical buffet presented by "I'm Never Going to Earth Again: 60 Queer Plays in 90 Queer Minutes." Cheney says Gadfly Theatre is a small but ferocious company that's doing important work developing new voices in queer theater, and the results are both hilarious and poignant. Performances run from Friday to March 24 at Strike Theater in northeast Minneapolis.

Writer Claire Kirch is a jazz fan, and she's delighted that one of her favorite trios has moved from the local strip club to a more family-friendly venue — the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth. Stop by on Saturday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. for "Jazz at the Depot: Take the 'A' Train." Admission is $5 and includes a free drink.