How Etsy is offsetting carbon from its shipping

The online retailer says it's the first company of its kind to pay for carbon offsets for all its shipping.

Etsy, the retailer for handmade and vintage goods, is a leader in the online retail space.

That means its sellers ship tons of items, and produce tons of greenhouse gases in the process.

But it recently announced a plan to purchase carbon offsets for everything its sellers ship. Etsy claims it's the first major online retailer to offset all its emissions.

Etsy says it's funding "verified emissions reduction projects" through renewable energy company 3Degrees.

"These investments support environmental projects, such as protecting forests that improve air quality and absorb carbon, sponsoring wind and solar farms that generate clean energy and replace fossil fuels, and developing greener methods for producing auto parts," Etsy says.

Chelsea Mozen, Etsy's sustainability lead, joined Climate Cast to discuss the company's efforts.

