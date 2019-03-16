Flooding continues along some Minnesota creeks, rivers

The Jordan Police Department warned people not to enter or exit the Valley Green Mobile Home Community amid flooding on Friday.

Flooding continued to plague a neighborhood in Jordan, Minn., on Saturday, as an ice jam sent the waters of Sand Creek out of its banks.

Drone footage provided by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and shared by the Jordan Police Department on Saturday showed a lengthy ice jam clogging the creek in the city southwest of the Twin Cities.

Jordan's Valley Green Mobile Home Community was evacuated Thursday and remained evacuated on Saturday. An emergency shelter remained open at Jordan High School, about 2 miles away.

"Fourteen residents remain at the Red Cross shelter while nine pets are being cared for in the pet shelter," Jordan police said Saturday afternoon. "Attempting to travel by vehicle in and out of Valley Green Park is still not advised, as water levels are still at a point where most passenger vehicles are unable to successfully pass."

The Jordan Police Department warned people not to enter or exit the Valley Green Mobile Home Community on Friday. Laura McCallum | MPR News

Local and county crews were continuing to seek a way to lower the water level.

Police reported that the jam apparently loosened at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, leading to a quick 2-foot drop in the water level — but the water soon rose again.

"The head of the ice jam was located (Friday) in a very treacherous and dangerous area northeast of city limits, an area deemed too dangerous for heavy equipment, boats, and other methods to safely reach at this time," police said Friday evening.

The water level at the creek gauge was 9.94 feet as of Saturday evening, down from 12.03 feet on Thursday night. Flood stage is 10 feet; the water level continued to fluctuate.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, some state highways remained closed due to high water Saturday, while other highways had standing water but remained open to traffic. A full list of affected highways can be found on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website.

The Root River caused widespread flooding in Hokah, Minn., in recent days, though the National Weather Service said river levels were expected to continue falling through the weekend.

The flooding across the state in recent days is largely short-term, in the wake of rain and quickly melting snow. Cooler conditions over the weekend slowed the snowmelt — but longer-term, there's a risk for significant spring river flooding across the state in the coming weeks.