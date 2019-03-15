NW Minn. town looks past blizzard toward flood threat -- hopefully, this time

Snow piles up outside Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School on Thursday in Glyndon, Minn. According to the school district, all four schools in the district closed Wednesday until Sunday so workers can remove snow that's accumulated on the roof of the district's elementary school.

Winter continues its transition into spring across Minnesota this week, as a record-setting bomb cyclone roared into the state's western reaches Thursday while rainfall and warm temperatures sped up the prospect of flooding in the south.

Meanwhile, across the state, rising temperatures in the forecast leave flood season looming.

High winds and blowing snow made travel difficult all across northwest Minnesota Thursday. This road near Moorhead is snow covered and slippery. Dan Gunderson | MPR News

Freezing rain and blowing snow made for hazardous road conditions in northwest Minnesota Thursday. But in the small town of Ada, Minn., about halfway between East Grand Forks and Moorhead along the state's western border, officials aren't worried about yet another winter storm. They're thinking ahead — to flood season.

The Thursday lunch crowd was almost nonexistent at West Main Pizza downtown. The snow came down thick, almost sideways in the wind. It rained almost an inch early that morning, and when temperatures dipped below freezing, the power lines west of town iced over.

Todd Sawrey owns the pizza place — but he's also Ada's mayor. And he wasn't too concerned about the intermittent power outages.

Instead, he was just thinking about what all the rain and snow might mean for flood season. That's all people in Ada think about this time of year, he said, ever since 1997, when record floods inundated most of the Red River Valley, causing billions of dollars in damage.

"The folks that were around in '97 — you do have some of those flashbacks," he said. "My family was actually rescued by the National Guard out of our house. We lived through that nightmare. And so, I don't ever want to have that feeling again of just being lost. Helpless."

And in a normal year, he said, he'd be terrified of a spring like this. It's shaping up to be a potentially significant flooding season.

Ada, Minn. William Lager | MPR News

"You're talking a large amount of water that's within these snow banks out in the fields," he said, "plus now we dump water on top of that with rain, which makes it even more dense."

Already this week across broad swaths of the southern half of the state, roads are closed due to pooling snowmelt. Basements are waterlogged. Rain has turned to sleet has turned to snow and then back to rain, and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, weather watchers recorded a 9-inch loss of snow depth from Wednesday to Thursday.

The flood watches and warnings in southeastern Minnesota have already begun. And so, normally, Sawrey and his neighbors in Ada would be looking at all those factors and worrying.

But in Ada, this year is different. This year, Ada is very prepared for a flood — even, Sawrey said, if it turns out to be a major one. With the help of several agencies including FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers, the city not long ago finished the massive ring dike it's been working on for 20 years.

"We would be sandbagging at this point, just to be prepared," Sawrey said, "and we don't have to do that anymore."

The anxiety that's gripped Ada every flood season since the late '90s is finally starting to fade, Sawrey said. But it's not gone yet. The city's dike is certified against a 100-year flood. But it hasn't been tested yet by floodwaters.

Sawrey said he's pretty sure it will hold up well. But he's not taking any chances. He's been planning.

"I want worst-case scenarios," he said. "I want to talk about breach. I want to talk about if that happens, what do we have in place."

So, at least a week ahead of any possible flooding, the town of Ada has positioned a fleet of heavy machinery within striking distance of the new dike. If it springs a leak, they'll patch it.

There are generators, too: enough to help a series of pumps siphon snowmelt up and over the dike, even if every power line for a hundred miles is down.

Sawrey's even instructed his public works crews to put fresh batteries in their flashlights.

"Having been through what we've been through, it really made us steely-eyed focused with regards to how we handle what we call 'events,'" he said.

— John Enger | Ada, Minn.

Denne Wesolowski shields himself from the rain as he walks past the Cargill Building at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus Thursday. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

SE Minn: Flood warnings begin

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Mower, Fillmore and Scott counties in southern Minnesota Thursday night, as snowmelt, warming temperatures and rain converged.

The agency said the combination of light precipitation Thursday night and ice jams breaking up upstream had caused moderate flooding on Scott County's Sand Creek in Jordan, Minn. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported, the river was at 11 feet, a foot above flood stage, and would "continue to slowly fall to below flood stage through Friday."

Scott County announced on Twitter Thursday night that Jordan's Valley Green Mobile Home Community was being evacuated because Sand Creek had risen over its banks. An emergency shelter, the county said, had been opened at Jordan High School, about two miles away. According to The Jordan Independent newspaper, the park has about 300 homes, and that buses were on hand to transport residents participating in the voluntary evacuation. The neighborhood was evacuated in June 2014 after summer rains pushed the creek over its banks.

In addition to Sand Creek, the National Weather Service issued flood warnings for three other rivers in southeastern Minnesota:

• The middle fork of the Zumbro River in Pine Island, Minn., where the agency is forecasting minor flooding. The Goodhue County river crested at 17.51 feet at 9:30 Thursday evening, a little more than half a foot above flood stage.

• The Root River in Houston, Minn., where the agency says snowmelt and rainfall have caused flooding in low-lying areas. The agency cautioned that conditions on the river could lead to ice jams, which cause significant jumps in river levels &mash; and noted that ice might cause gauge readings to look higher than is accurate.

• The Cedar River near Austin, Minn., which was measured below flood stage Thursday night, but was forecast to rise above flood stage then decrease throughout Friday. The agency cautioned that low-lying areas would likely see some minor flooding. If the river hits flood stage — 15 feet — in Austin, the agency said, the city "takes specific actions to warn people and businesses."

A car drives through water pooled on Minnehaha Parkway and Cedar Avenue on Thursday in Minneapolis. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

SW Minn: Road closures mark transition to spring

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's map of road closures, hazards and slowdowns is littered with warnings of whiteout conditions, slush and flooding, on top of the usual construction and occasional crashes.

Scrolling across the top of the page is a litany of highways, mostly up and down the western third of the state, whose closures or impediments are considered critical.

The snowmelt and precipitation of all kinds across Minnesota Thursday has rendered some roads impassable thanks to slush and ponding and lots of water with nowhere to go. Some Twin Cities neighborhood streets saw pooling slush, as city drains remained covered and frozen with the remains of the winter's heavy snows.

MnDOT, the National Weather Service and other agencies have issued stern warnings to drivers to avoid water on roads, no matter how shallow.

"Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling," MnDOT spokesperson Rebecca Arndt said Thursday. "And a foot of water will float many vehicles. And 2 feet of water can carry away most vehicles."

When approaching a road covered with water, Arndt said, turn around. And if you're already in standing water and have to continue driving through, go slowly to avoid creating waves and flooding your engine.