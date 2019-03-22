In Morton, waiting for the creek to rise; elsewhere, road closures continue

MnDOT workers closed the Highway 41 bridge over the Minnesota River Thursday evening in Chaska, Minn., because of the rising river.

With its eyes on the river gauges, Minnesota continues to brace for the possibility of significant spring flooding.

The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River is expected to hit major flood stage — 17 feet — late Monday in St. Paul. In anticipation, a temporary floodwall is going up at the city's downtown airport.

A temporary flood wall is set up at the St. Paul Downtown Airport on Thursday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

The nearly 3,200-foot-long wall can be built as high as 8 and a half feet. It will shorten the airport's main runway by more than 1,000 feet, but airport officials say that despite the mitigation and closures, the airport should remain open.

MPR News reporters are fanned out across the state, talking to Minnesotans about how they're dealing with the unpredictable weather and preparing for possible floods. Here's what we're seeing Friday.

Morton: A dry creek bed now overflows with meltwater

Communities across the state are keeping close tabs on flood forecasts and river gauges as snowmelt accelerates and water levels inch upward. For the 400 residents of Morton in southwestern Minnesota, it's not the nearby Minnesota River that they're worried about, it's a small brook in the middle of town that's about to burst its banks.

The creek that flows down from the farm fields north of Morton, through the park, and into the Minnesota River isn't big enough to have a name. In fact resident Miranda Sam said it's often dry. Now, the creek is the talk of the town.

"The stream is sitting at max capacity right now," Sam said. "I would not allow my kids to go near it. Chances are, it is going to be flooding us out again."

By "again," Sam means last July 3, when a downpour soaked southwestern Minnesota.

Rick Farmer is Sam's uncle and Morton's mayor. He said when the storm filled the creek well beyond its capacity, it rose "up to the point where we had to redirect our celebration for the Fourth of July, and it did affect numerous houses down in that area."

The flood caused severe damage to about three of the community's 80 homes and sent lesser amounts of water into two dozen others, the mayor said.

Less than nine months later, Farmer is warning his neighbors to get ready for round two. The creek is swelling with snowmelt. There's also some backup from the rising Minnesota River.

Given the town's topography, Farmer says sandbagging isn't an option.

"If you redirect it it's going to affect somebody else downstream, and we don't want that to happen until it gets to the Minnesota," he said.

• In Fargo: Hanging on to a home despite flood threats

Even as the community prepares for more high water, Farmer still waits for reimbursement from FEMA for last year's flood expenses. And he's hopeful that someday the community will be able to reroute the creek away from the center of town.

— Matt Sepic | Morton, Minn.



Southern Minn.: Road closures continue as ice jams break free

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the Highway 41 bridge in Scott County after rush hour Thursday because of rising waters.

The bridge between U.S. Hwy. 169 and Chaska Boulevard spans the Minnesota River between Chaska and Shakopee. Transportation officials say it will remain closed until the river level goes down and the bridge can be examined for damage.

The Highway 41 bridge over the Minnesota River is officially closed! River is rising and moving fast

In St. Peter, MnDOT closed the State Hwy. 99 bridge over the Minnesota River that leads into town after an ice jam that had been clogging the river broke up and sent high waters under it. Pedestrians gathered on the bridge to watch the ice-chipped waters rush underneath until they were asked to leave.

Meanwhile, U.S. Hwy. 65 in downtown Albert Lea remains closed due to seasonal flooding, and the city of St. Paul has plans to close several streets over the weekend in anticipation of flooding along the Mississippi.

MnDOT workers closed the Highway 41 bridge over the Minnesota River Thursday evening in Chaska, Minn., because of the rising river. Laura McCallum | MPR News

The city says it will close much of Shepard Road that runs from near downtown St. Paul east to the area under Indian Mounds Regional Park.

Starting Sunday at 10 p.m., the city will also close portions of 2nd Street, Jackson Street and Sibley Street on the southern part of the downtown, as well as part of 4th Street to the east of CHS Field. Those closures are part of a plan to put in equipment and temporary levees to mitigate flooding in the city, especially around its Lowertown neighborhood.

— MPR News staff



St. Paul: Capital joins ranks of Minn. cities bracing for spring flooding

St. Paul is bracing for spring flooding as the Mississippi River rises with rapidly melting snow.

City officials have closed Lilydale Regional Park, Crosby Farm Regional Park and Hidden Falls Regional Park and the police department has moved its impound lot because of rising river water.

The City Council affirmed an emergency declaration Wednesday, setting up the city for state and federal assistance and coordinating flooding response efforts by local departments.

The National Weather Service says there's a 95 percent chance the Mississippi will reach major flood stage, or 17 feet, in St. Paul in the coming days.

Meanwhile, volunteers began to mobilize Thursday in downtown Stillwater to fill sandbags in preparation for flooding along the St. Croix River. Hundreds have signed up into the weekend.

— The Associated Press | St. Paul