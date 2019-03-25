What does Attorney General Barr's summary tell us about the Mueller report?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's nearly two year long investigation concluded on Friday. Attorney General William Barr sent a summary of the report to Congress yesterday.

According to Barr, the report found that neither President Trump nor his aides "conspired or coordinated with Russia" to influence the 2016 election. His office doesn't recommend any further legal indictments.

But, Mueller also noted that on the charges of obstruction, "While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Two lawyers joined MPR's Steph Curtis for a conversation about the scope of the investigation, what we do know and what is still left to come.

Guests:

Tom Heffelfinger— Two-time former US Attorney for the State of Minnesota

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy— Brennan Center Fellow and a professor of law at Stetson University's College of Law

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.