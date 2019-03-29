As southern Minn. rivers continue their slow rise, more roads close

A farm is surrounded by the floodwaters of the Minnesota River in Nicollet County, northwest of New Ulm, Monday.

Minnesota's waters continue to slowly rise along with its temperatures this week, as rivers in the southwestern part of the state continued their upward momentum.

After near-balmy temperatures midweek that allowed the gentle snow melt to continue, the National Weather Service's map of river levels lit up with red and purple dots indicating moderate to major flooding on several of the region's rivers.

But so far, the flooding in the south has led mostly to a bevy of closed roads and logistical headaches. And while the ice in the state's northwestern corner slowly melts and the rivers awaken, the state continues to wait, watch and anticipate the flooding it has been preparing for. By the end of the day Thursday, flooding had begun in the Red River basin.

MPR News reporters are monitoring rivers' rises across the state. Here's what we're seeing today.

SW Minn.: More road closures and a Minnesota River ready to crest

A county highway bridge across the Minnesota River is closed due to flooding on Monday northwest of New Ulm. The bridge wasn't affected by flooding, but floodwaters were covering part of the south approach to the bridge. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

A section of U.S. Highway 212 has been closed due to rising floodwaters from the Minnesota River between Montevideo and Granite Falls in southwestern Minnesota.

The river is 3 feet beyond what's considered major flood stage, and is expected to rise another foot this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and State Patrol closed the section of road around noon after the river's waters rose faster than expected and spilled over the road.

"If it goes down as fast as it came up, it should open up fairly quickly. But it also could be a few more days into next week if it is a slow recede," said Craig Gertsema, MnDOT's highway maintenance superintendent for District 8. "I wouldn't anticipate a real long closure, but for sure through the weekend would by my anticipation."

The National Weather Service predicts the Minnesota River at Montevideo tor crest at 21.7 feet this weekend, which would be the third-highest crest in the city's history.

Across Chippewa County, ice jams continued to cause problems for the area's roads and bridges, according to the Montevideo American-News.

In Montevideo, the West-Central Tribune reported that workers set about reinforcing a dike on the city's southwestern side that was built in 1969. The paper reported that the spot "remains the weak link in an otherwise enhanced city levee system," and that the city has plans to complete the levee later this year.

On Thursday, floodwaters from the Minnesota River hit 21 feet, 7 feet above flood stage. The paper reported that the city halted sewer services to one of its neigborhoods and to the nearby town of Watson, whose wastewater is typically treated at Montevideo's plant.

Also Thursday, the Tribune reported, Lac qui Parle sheriff's deputies rescued a man and a woman who were stranded in floodwaters when they drove their SUV around a barricade and onto a flooded road. The sheriff reminded drivers to avoid flooded roads.

Updraft: River flooding forecast

The Redwood River flows over the historic Swayback Bridge at Ramsey Park in Redwood Fallson Monday. The river had dropped a few feet from its peak crest over the weekend, but remained above flood stage. The bridge is designed to allow floodwaters to flow over the middle, the lowest point. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

From the MPR News weather blog: Our lack of rain the past two weeks has been helpful. River levels won't crest as high as they would have if we had seen a couple of inches of rain.

Several locations along our Minnesota rivers remain at major or moderate flood stage. Many areas have flood warnings. You can get flood warning updates by clicking on any location on the National Weather Service Twin Cities website.

When we say there is flooding happening in southern Minnesota, THIS is what we mean.



Take a look at the currently closed Hwy 93 heading into Le Sueur, shot on Monday afternoon. @mndotscentral Road closure info: https://t.co/yhtPwRf2sU pic.twitter.com/vVgd3bQx45 — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) March 27, 2019

SE Minnesota: Hurt by weather last year, farmers face possible spring delays

Ponding and flooding in fields could delay corn planting by a couple of weeks in southern Minnesota this spring. Jacob Swanson | Faribault Daily News

Spring flooding may delay planting season a little bit for some southern Minnesota farmers, but that comes with the territory.

With most snow melted, corn-planting season is approaching. Rice and Steele Ag Production Systems Extension Educator Claire LaCanne said Rice County farmers often look to plant corn between April 20 and May 10.

She said many looking out into the fields are thinking that planting may be a bit late this year, though University of Minnesota studies show that rapid yield declines don't begin until planting is pushed back to beyond May 20.

"With the flooding and ponding that we're seeing in some Rice County fields, there is a chance that planting will be delayed because the ground will stay wet and soil temperatures will likely stay low," LaCanne said. "Planting when soil temperatures are low and moisture is high can cause seeds to rot and/or delay germination which can ultimately affect plant stand and yield."

It planting is delayed past the third week of May, LaCanne said switching from late-maturity hybrids to early-maturity hybrids can help reduce the risk of plants freezing in the fall before reaching maturity.

Soybean planting occurs later in the season and has a wider window, so soybeans aren't as big of a concern as corn is this spring.

Matt Braun, a corn and soybean farmer in Dennison, said he projects planting will be about two or three weeks late for him. It could always be worse, however.

"Us farmers, we've learned to ride the roller coaster," Braun said. "Mother Nature is always in control."

Last year was perhaps as big of a roller coaster as they come. With a late blizzard in April, September tornadoes and an early fall freeze, the weather gods weren't easy on farmers.

"It wasn't fun," Braun said. "Everyone wants to forget about last year and start again. Hopefully we get a good crop."

At least technology is on farmers' side. With improved equipment and technology, planting gets done a lot faster once it begins, Braun said.

"The frost is deep now, but you get some warm days when the sun is shining and the frost is getting softer and softer," Braun said. "If it stays like this we should be rocking and rolling four to six weeks, depending on Mother Nature."

It is spring in Minnesota, so whether or not Mother Nature cooperates can change quickly. Some parts of the Midwest may receive a bit of snow or freezing rain this weekend, though that doesn't currently look like it will impact Rice County.

Farmers in Minnesota could use a win.

A report from the University of Minnesota-Extension released on Monday stated that Minnesota farms earned the lowest median farm income in the past 23 years.

The reported median net income for farmers in 2018 was $26,055, according to the Extension service. That's down 8 percent from 2017.

"We don't have consistent numbers that go back that far, but it is very likely that 2018 was the lowest income year for Minnesota farms since the early 1980s," Dale Nordquist of the Center for Farm Financial Management at the University of Minnesota said in a release.

"That said, the previous five years were not much better, so many Minnesota farms have had a string of low-income years and that has both financial and emotional impacts."

Trade issues hurt dairy, pork and crop farmers, according to Extension. The median pork producer made $27,739 in 2018, down from over $101,000 in 2017, while median crop farmers and dairy farmers earned $30,650 and less than $15,000, respectively, according to Extension. Beef producers earned just over $6,000 on average.

Dairy farms were also hurt by overproduction and crop farmers battled weather and prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a 2019 projection predicting farm sector profits to increase in 2019, but it's a tough market right now.

"At this point, there are way too many variables to know where we will be a year from now," Nordquist said.

"On the cropping side, costs are projected to be higher and there is no relief yet on the prices, so it is a little hard to see where that increase might come from. Hopefully, we will see some improved profitability in dairy and livestock agriculture."

