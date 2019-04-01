Live Flooding and weather updates

Along Red River, family farm prepares for worse flood outcomes

Noreen Thomas stands in front of her house in Kragnes Township, Minn.
Noreen Thomas and her family have seen more than their share of floods over the years in Minnesota's Kragnes Township. The Buffalo River sits adjacent to the farm, which is protected -- in part -- by a permanent ring dike. Major flooding requires several hundred sandbag and constant monitoring. "If we did leave we would definitely lose the house," said Thomas. 