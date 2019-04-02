Nice Ride bikes to return to Minneapolis, but not St. Paul

A Nice Ride bike rental station at West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis on July 16, 2013.

Nice Ride bikes will be back on Minneapolis streets by mid-April, but the bicycle sharing service will no longer be available in St. Paul.

Nice Ride says it's expanding its service in Minneapolis, with more bike parking hubs and stations, pedal assist electric bikes and a new reduced fare membership program.

However, in a statement, Nice Ride says Minneapolis and St. Paul have "gone down different paths for shared mobility operators and Nice Ride won't be in St. Paul this riding season."

Last fall the ride-sharing company Lyft bought Motivate, the company that runs Nice Ride and other bike-sharing services around the country.

Nice Ride's move means no bike sharing services will operate in St. Paul this year. The mobility company Lime is also discontinuing its bike service but Lime's electric scooters will remain.