Noor's attorneys ask for no prison time

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor arrives at the Hennepin County Government Center with his attorneys April 30, 2019. Attorneys for Noor plan to ask the court for no prison time, or less time than what sentencing guidelines suggest.

Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor plan to ask the court for a lenient sentence — no prison time, or if that's not granted, less time than what sentencing guidelines call for.

Noor was convicted of murder and manslaughter last month in the death of 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk. He faces a presumptive sentence of about 12.5 years in prison.

Noor's attorneys say he should be considered for probation because of his attitude in court and sense of remorse, among other factors. He'll be sentenced June 7.

In July 2017, Ruszczyk called police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home. Noor shot her from the passenger seat of his squad car. He testified that he was protecting his terrified partner after they heard a noise outside of the squad and Ruszczyk emerged at the driver's side window.

Prosecutors have yet to file a court document detailing the sentence they are seeking.