Watch: Ruszczyk's family gives impact statements during Noor sentencing

Don Damond, the fiance of Justine Ruszczyk, reads a victim impact statement before the sentencing in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis Friday, June 7, 2019.

Family members of Justine Ruszczyk delivered emotional impact statements ahead of the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

A jury convicted Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Ruszczyk's death.

The court heard statements from Ruszczyk's fiance, Don Damond, his son, Zach Damond, and his mother, Sharon Sebring.

Representatives read statements written by Ruszczyk's relatives, including her brother, Jason Ruszczyk, her sister-in-law, Katarina Ruszczyk, and her father, John Ruszczyk, and his wife Marian Hefferen.

Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced Noor to 12 1/2 years in prison in the death.

Watch the impact statements in the videos below.

Don Damond

Read the statement here

Zach Damond

Read the statement here

Sharon Sebring

Read the impact statement here.

Jason Ruszczyk

Katarina Ruszczyk

John Ruszczyk and Marian Hefferen

Mohamed Noor

Judge Kathryn Quaintance delivers sentence