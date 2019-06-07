Watch: Ruszczyk's family gives impact statements during Noor sentencing

Family members of Justine Ruszczyk delivered emotional impact statements ahead of the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.
A jury convicted Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Ruszczyk's death.
The court heard statements from Ruszczyk's fiance, Don Damond, his son, Zach Damond, and his mother, Sharon Sebring.
Representatives read statements written by Ruszczyk's relatives, including her brother, Jason Ruszczyk, her sister-in-law, Katarina Ruszczyk, and her father, John Ruszczyk, and his wife Marian Hefferen.
Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced Noor to 12 1/2 years in prison in the death.
Don Damond
Zach Damond
Sharon Sebring
