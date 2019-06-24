Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Science Museum hopes 'Stranger Things' gets gear sales roaring again

The Science Museum of Minnesota 1980s vintage dinosaur apparel
The Science Museum of Minnesota says it is rolling out a new batch of 1980's-style vintage dinosaur apparel ahead of the launch of the third season of the Netflix series "Stranger Things." A cameo appearance by a museum hoodie in 2017 set off a rush for a purple "Thunder Lizard" science museum sweatshirt dating back to the early '80s. 