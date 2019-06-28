Neo-Nazi who killed Charlottesville protester is sentenced to life in prison

James Fields was sentenced on Friday to life in prison on federal hate crime charges. Fields rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others.
James Fields was sentenced on Friday to life in prison on federal hate crime charges. Fields rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others. 