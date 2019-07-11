Joan Gabel delivers first report to University regents

Joan Gabel smiles after she receives a round of applause at a forum in the theater at Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota East Bank campus in Minneapolis.

The new president of the University of Minnesota is ready to hit the ground running.

Joan Gabel gave her first report as president to the university board of regents on Thursday.

She told regents she is ready to take leaps where needed and incremental steps when necessary to advance the mission of the university.

As she prepared to take over the university presidency, she talked with leaders across the state.

"Those I've spoken to conveyed their passion and love for this university, what the U has meant to them and often to generations of their families, and how much pride they have in our system, our outreach and discovery, and our impact across the entire state and what that represents. It was incredibly inspiring," said Gabel.

Before being selected as the University of Minnesota's 17th president, Gabel was executive vice president and provost at the University of South Carolina.

Gabel told regents higher education nationwide faces challenges to cut costs and be more relevant.

"We recognize these national trends and we know that there's no institution that is immune from these headwinds, but I can affirm that our university and our state are prepared to meet these challenges and advance during this very important time," said Gabel.

Gabel will oversee a system of five campuses across the state with nearly 67,000 students and 27,000 faculty and staff.