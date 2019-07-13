BCA identifies five officers involved in fatal shooting in Eagan

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says five police officers fired rifles in a July 2 incident that left a 23-year-old man dead following an hours-long standoff in Eagan.
The BCA said Isak Aden of Columbia Heights died of "multiple gunshot wounds" but did not say how many times he was hit.
In a news release issued Saturday, state authorities identified the officers who fired their weapons — all rifles, according to the BCA — as:
All five officers remain on standard administrative leave.
Officials previously said officers from several jurisdictions responded just after 6 p.m. on July 2 to a domestic assault call involving a firearm in the area of Highway 13 and Burgundy Drive in Eagan. They located the armed suspect, later identified as Aden.
Following a short foot chase, officers contained Aden in a parking lot next to a business on Seneca Road, and tried negotiating with him for several hours. Eagan police said shots were fired at about 10:41 p.m., and Aden was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Police said a handgun and a cartridge casing were found next to Aden after he was shot. No one else was injured.
Eagan Police Chief Roger New told reporters on July 3 that video footage from police squads and officer body cameras may have captured the incident.
The BCA said Saturday that its investigation of the shooting is ongoing, and that it will present its findings to the Dakota County Attorney's Office for review once the investigation is complete.
Aden's family has pushed for authorities to release evidence related to the case, including squad car and body camera footage.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions, that's why we need the BCA to release the squad cam footage and body cameras of all officers involved immediately," Badrudin Aden, one of Isak Aden's siblings, said at a Monday news conference called by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Aden's siblings spoke of him as a gifted student and artist.
"He was easygoing and it was easy to want to be around him. People were naturally drawn to him," said Aden's sister Sumaya Aden. "I can wholeheartedly say that my brother embodied what it truly meant to be a good person."