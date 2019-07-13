BCA identifies five officers involved in fatal shooting in Eagan

Crime scene staff examine the scene of a shooting involving police in Eagan that left a man dead on July 2 on the 1900 block of Seneca Road.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says five police officers fired rifles in a July 2 incident that left a 23-year-old man dead following an hours-long standoff in Eagan.

The BCA said Isak Aden of Columbia Heights died of "multiple gunshot wounds" but did not say how many times he was hit.

In a news release issued Saturday, state authorities identified the officers who fired their weapons — all rifles, according to the BCA — as:

Bloomington police officer Anthony Kiehl, with six years of law enforcement experience.

Bloomington police officer Daniel Nelson, 10 years in law enforcement

Eagan police officer Jacob Peterson, 10 years in law enforcement

Bloomington police officer Matt Ryan, 11 years in law enforcement