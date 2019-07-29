Congrats mama llama! Minnesota Zoo welcomes new addition

The zoo now has 20 adults llamas and two crias — that's what the babies are called.

The Minnesota Zoo welcomed a new baby llama to its Llama Trek exhibit on Sunday. The latest addition means the exhibit now has 22 llamas total.

The newborn llama, which are called cria, was nearly a month overdue — and apparently that was the mother’s choice.

Pregnant llamas have the ability to delay delivery, often extending the 11-month gestation period to wait for nice weather and a safe place to give birth, the zoo said in a press release.

The new female cria, who hasn’t been given a name yet, is the second one born this year.

The zoo also shared a few interesting llama facts:

A cria can walk almost immediately after birth

A mother llama and her cria will hum to each other as a way to bond

A cria typically weighs around 20 pounds at birth

A full-grown llama can weigh up to 400 pounds, with its head reaching up to 6 feet tall

Both the mother, named Calypso, and the new baby are doing well, the zoo reported, and will join the rest of the 22 llamas in the exhibit soon.

