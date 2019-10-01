MPR News AM Update: A return to fall weather

Good morning and happy October. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Back to normal fall temps. More seasonal, cooler highs in Minnesota: upper 40s to mid 50s in the northwest; mid 60s in the southeast. In the metro, high near 60 (25 degrees colder than yesterday!) and rainy. Possible rain in the central part of the state, too. More on Updraft.

St. Paul’s trash fight continues. Five weeks from the November election, campaigning over trash collection is intensifying.

What are the chances the Twins win the World Series? Fans might feel this team is special, and they’re right. The 2019 Twins have set a major league home run record and won 100 games for the second time in team history. But the chances of them winning it all this year is 7.4 percent, as The Athletic reports using FanGraphs data.

Goodbye, good beer in growlers. Castle Danger in Two Harbors, Minn., threw a party last night in honor of its final day of growler sales, as the Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports. The problem: the brewery got too big to sell growlers under state law. But Castle Danger lovers aren’t going down without a fight and are trying to change state law.

Locals are frustrated over new refinery near Duluth after the old one exploded. Husky Energy plans to continue using hydrogen fluoride, which is highly toxic, at its Superior, Wis., oil refinery, which burst into flames last year and hurt 36 people.

A new sexual assault allegation surfaces against Al Franken. An anonymous accuser wrote in New York magazine of Franken grabbing her buttocks during a photo op. The accusation comes as the former senator begins hosting a new show on Sirius XM satellite radio.

Walmart doesn’t want to pay its Washington County taxes. So, the mega-retailer is taking its fight over property tax valuations to the state Supreme Court, as the Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports.

Is there such a thing as bad press? Joe Biden will find out. The Ukraine controversy is giving the former vice president a major jump on his fellow Democratic presidential contenders when it comes to mentions in the news, according to web analytics site Parse.ly.

Jesse Ventura is back (?) … Apparently, maybe, “things behind the scenes,” reports WCCO. In other words, the former Minnesota governor hinted at a possible 2020 presidential run.