MN Health officials: Big jump in 11th graders who say they’ve vaped

Kya Scholler holds a vaping device. She started vaping when she was 14.

One in 4 Minnesota 11th graders reported using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, and Minnesota youth are poorly informed about the potential health risks of vaping.

The data from this year’s Minnesota Student Survey is likely to heighten concerns over the increase in vaping among children.

The latest data, released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, represents a 54 percent increase from the 2016 student survey that found 17 percent of 11th graders reporting they vaped.

In a statement, the Health Department jump among eighth-graders is even more significant — from 5.7 percent in 2016 reporting they used an e-cigarette in the past month, to 11 percent this year.

“Vaping is a public health crisis for young Minnesotans, and it is critical that we act now to bring the rate down,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

State health officials say Minnesota is now up to 55 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related severe lung injuries, and one death. The agency, though, did not say how many of those injuries originated from legal vaping products.

Besides the increased use of e-cigarettes, the student survey reported that 76 percent of 11th-graders surveyed said there was either no risk, a slight risk or moderate risk to using the products.

E-cigarette marketing efforts “have included child-friendly flavorings and misinformation related to the safety of vaping products,” the department added.



