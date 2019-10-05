Forecast storms force cancellation of Saturday's TC 10K, 5K and Family races

Saturday's TC 10K, 5K and TC Family running events in St. Paul have been canceled because of lightning in the forecast, race organizers announced.

"We are disappointed to be unable to host today’s event for you, but safety of participants and volunteers will always be Twin Cities In Motion’s primary concern," the races' organizing group announced online early Saturday.

There are no changes — and no thunderstorms in the forecast — for Sunday's TC 10-Mile and Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon.

Regarding Saturday's races, Twin Cities In Motion's announcement said the group has a no-refund policy but will offer 5K and 10K entrants a $10 credit toward a future race; an email with more details will be sent by the end of the month.

For Saturday's family events, the group said that "because our youth events are operated with no revenue margin as part of Twin Cities In Motion’s nonprofit mission to support youth fitness, and due to costs already incurred for the event, we are unable to offer credit to participants in the Medtronic TC Family Events."

All Saturday race entrants can pick up a participant shirt and medal at the Twin Cities In Motion office — 2635 University Avenue West, Suite 190 in St. Paul — on the week of Oct. 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The group said the delay is to give race staff time to reorganize the shirts and medals for pickup.