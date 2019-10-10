MPR News AM Update: What to expect as Trump comes to town

About 30 protesters critical of Mayor Jacob Frey and at least one counter-demonstrator rallied in Minneapolis City Hall Wednesday.

Rain, thunder and maybe snow. It should be an interesting weather day, with chances of rain and thunder statewide. In the northwest, a winter storm watch begins in the afternoon. Highs there will be in the mid 40s. In the metro, highs in the mid 60s and possible high winds come with afternoon rain. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Trump continues his push to win Minnesota with a rally today. We’ll be on the story all day, from protests to counter-protests to the event itself. We’ll stream video from the event and happenings outside our Facebook page. Here’s some information on road closures and what to expect if you’re traveling in the metro area.

To understand the context for President Trump’s reelection campaign stop at the Target Center, read our stories on how he plans to win the state and how Democrats hope to stop him.

Twenty firms have been driving the bulk of global climate change. A massive investigation by The Guardian has named names for the fossil fuel companies who have been driving the environmental crisis since 1965 — the year experts and governments widely knew the industry’s impacts.

Cub Foods could get a new owner next year. United Natural Foods confirmed the popular grocery chain could be on the market once again, as the Pioneer Press reports.

Let’s end this with a big ol’ bear. Holly, a salmon-stuffed bear, has one the “Fat Bear Week” title at an Alaskan national park. Some 187,000 votes were cast and Holly won by a longshot, as NPR reports.

